BJP's David Debbarma eyes Tripura district council poll win amid smooth voting rollout

David Debbarma, the BJP candidate for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, has voiced strong optimism about securing victory today.

He thanked party leaders for fielding him, calling it "a matter of pride that the party has selected me to fight elections and enter the council as a public representative, to represent the people and make policies for them."

"For this, I am very much thankful to the party leaders. I am confident," Debbarma added, crediting grassroots efforts by party workers who have mobilised voters at the local level.

Polling got underway across 16 subdivisions in TTAADC areas, with the state election commission confirming all arrangements in place for a seamless process.

Secretary Anurag Sen highlighted the massive turnout potential, noting that 9,62,547 eligible voters—4,81,959 men, 4,80,582 women, and 6 transgender individuals—can participate at designated stations.

These elections hold significance for tribal governance in Tripura, shaping policies on local development and representation in the autonomous council.