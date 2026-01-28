BJP’s double-engine government committed towards tribal development: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 28 said the BJP-led double-engine government is firmly committed to the all-round development of the state’s tribal society, which, he said, had been deprived of its rightful benefits for decades.



Addressing a public meeting in Sabroom, Saha said democracy draws its true strength from empowering common people and ensuring their active participation in governance. He noted that successive governments in the past had failed to address the long-standing concerns of tribal communities, but the present government has taken sustained steps to bridge these gaps.



“With the goal of holistic development of the tribal society, the current double-engine government under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is working tirelessly,” the Chief Minister said in a post on social media platform X. He added that these efforts have helped build a strong sense of trust and confidence among people across all sections of society.



Saha pointed to the large and spontaneous turnout of tribal men and women at the BJP’s public meeting held at the Shyam Singh Higher Secondary School field in Sabroom as evidence of growing public support.

He said India, as the world’s largest independent, sovereign and democratic nation, thrives on the participation of every community. The enthusiastic presence of tribal communities at public programmes, he added, reflects their renewed faith in democratic institutions and the development agenda of the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and the state.



The Chief Minister reiterated that the government would continue its focus on inclusive growth, ensuring that tribal communities receive their due share in development and welfare initiatives.