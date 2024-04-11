Former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed on Thursday that the downfall of the BJP government in the country is inevitable, stating that the formation of the INDI bloc aims to safeguard the nation and its citizens.

Addressing an election campaign event in Belonia under South District, Roy Barman emphasized that the ongoing election is crucial for protecting the essence of democracy and fighting against fascist tendencies.

"Those who uphold constitutional values and democratic principles have initiated a battle against fascism. I firmly believe that the downfall of the BJP government is imminent. Even their senior leaders admit that achieving just 200 seats would be considered satisfactory. Their statements only serve to confuse the public. Despite being given a decade in power, they have failed to deliver on their promises," he asserted.

Roy Barman claimed that the BJP had promised to decrease the prices of essential commodities, but currently, people are witnessing a massive rise in the prices of essential commodities, including fuel.

“They also promised job assurance, but instead of creating jobs, India has recorded its highest unemployment rate. Farmers are protesting, and police are launching attacks on them. But no one is speaking up. To rescue India from such circumstances, we have formed the INDI bloc. We've set politics aside and come together to save the country and its people,” said Sudip.

He further emphasized that this election is more important than past elections because it's not just about achieving power but about restoring democracy and protecting the constitution of India.