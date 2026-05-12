BJP’s gains in Bengal, Assam and Puducherry exceed expectations: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 12 said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong performance in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry reflected growing public confidence in the party’s leadership and governance model.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala, Saha said the BJP had secured results “more than what we had expected” and added that the party was witnessing victories across multiple regions.

“We are really happy that we have won in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and everywhere the results are coming good. We are achieving victory everywhere, more than what we had expected,” he said.

Saha also highlighted the role of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, crediting him for working continuously towards the development of the state. He expressed confidence that Assam would see further progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Tripura Chief Minister later shared a message on X, describing the political developments in Assam as the beginning of “another significant chapter of peace, stability, and development” for the state and the wider North-East region.

Congratulating the people of Assam on the formation of a BJP-led government for a third consecutive term, Saha said the victory reflected “development, good governance, and public trust”.

He also extended his wishes to Himanta Biswa Sarma after he took oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second term, expressing hope for a successful tenure ahead.