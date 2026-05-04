BJP’s Jahar Chakraborty wins Tripura's Dharmanagar by-poll by huge margin; CM Manik Saha congratulates

Jahar Chakraborty of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election in Tripura, securing 24,291 votes and winning by a margin of nearly 18,000 votes.

The by-election in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency of North Tripura district was conducted on April 9 following the demise of BJP MLA and former Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 4 under tight security arrangements.

After his victory, Chakraborty thanked the people of Dharmanagar for placing their trust in the BJP and reaffirmed the party’s commitment towards development.

“In 2018 and again in the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP won. In this by-election as well, people have cast their votes in favour of the BJP.

We received 24,291 votes with a margin of nearly 18,000 votes. First, I want to congratulate and thank the voters of Dharmanagar for supporting the BJP,” he said.

He further stated that development would remain the party’s top priority.

“Dharmanagar is the second-largest city in Tripura, and the BJP is committed to developing it into a modern city with more development work,” Chakraborty added.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) candidate Amitabh Datta secured 6,001 votes, while Congress candidate Chayan Bhattacharjee received 5,936 votes.

Congratulating the winning candidate, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha thanked the people of Dharmanagar for supporting the BJP.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Dharmanagar for ensuring the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jahar Chakraborty in the by-election with a huge margin. Your immense support and trust have made us more responsible,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government remains committed to the “overall development, peace, and progress” of Dharmanagar.