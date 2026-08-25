‘BJP’s last days are being counted’: CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby in Tripura's Agartala

CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby on August 25 claimed that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was entering its “last days”, citing recent political developments and what he described as growing public dissatisfaction with the government.

Baby made the remarks while speaking to reporters after arriving in Agartala to attend the CPI(M) state committee meeting.

He alleged widespread disruption, chaos and corruption surrounding competitive examinations, including NEET, and said student movements had grown despite attempts to shield those responsible. He credited progressive student organisations, including SFI, ISF and ISA, for their role in the protests.

Baby said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would not be sufficient and called for a review and rewriting of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Referring to the Bangipur by-election in Bihar, Baby claimed the BJP’s defeat in what he described as a long-standing party stronghold was another indication of growing dissatisfaction among voters.

The CPI(M) leader said the Left would emerge as a stronger political force, pointing to workers’, farmers’, students’, youth and women’s movements across the country. He also referred to recent workers’ mobilisation in Agartala as an indication of growing resistance to government policies.

Baby further alleged that several agreements were not being implemented and claimed that differences were emerging within both the BJP and Tipra Motha in Tripura.

Referring to the Tribal Autonomous District Council elections, he alleged that differences between the two parties had become visible during the campaign and that physical clashes had also occurred.

Baby claimed that these political contradictions could intensify in the coming days and potentially influence Tripura’s political landscape.