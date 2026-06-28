Body recovered from Howrah river in Agartala, police suspect murder

Tension gripped the Gangail area of Agartala after the body of a young man, identified as Ramjan Ali, was recovered from the Howrah River on Sunday, June 28. Tripura Police suspect the case to be a murder.



According to sources, morning walkers at the newly developed riverside park in Gangail noticed bloodstains and immediately informed the police. Upon reaching the spot, investigators began examining the scene and suspected that a body might have been dumped into the river. Authorities had reportedly received information about the youth's disappearance the previous night.

Following the discovery, a joint search operation was launched under the supervision of the Sadar Sub-Divisional Administration. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, Civil Defence, and Fire and Emergency Services conducted an extensive search in the Howrah River. After several hours of operation, they recovered the body of Ramjan Ali, also known as Titon.

Police sources said the deceased had multiple deep injury marks on his body, leading investigators to suspect that he was murdered before his body was dumped into the river. However, officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination report is received.