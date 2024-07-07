The work on Single Row Fence (SRF) in the Muhurighat, Belonia under South district is already completed.

As per BSF due to heavy rainfall, some erosion was noticed near the base of the fence for which a retaining wall was being constructed by the construction agency.

" When work on the retaining wall was started, Border Guards of Bangladesh objected to it and a company commander level flag meeting was also held. But the issue was resolved immediately as IG BSF Tripura Frontier, Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS spoke with Regional Commander of BGB and clarified the issue" said a BSF official.

It said after the meeting BGB has subsequently agreed to the work and the construction work on the retaining wall has already resumed.

"A robust mechanism is in place for resolving all such issues between the two border guarding forces at all levels", the official said.