Border Security Force (BSF) and Government Railway Police have apprehended 10 Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian tout in Tripura, according to a BSF press release issued on August 13. The operation was part of a special drive to curb illegal border crossings amidst the current situation in Bangladesh.

The arrests were made in two stages. At 5:15 am, a joint team of BSF's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and Intelligence Unit detained four female Bangladeshi nationals, including a baby, in the Amtali and Dukli areas of West Tripura.

Following leads from this initial arrest, six more Bangladeshi nationals and a suspected Indian tout were apprehended at 8:00 am.

The detainees initially tried to pass themselves off as Indian citizens, producing fake Aadhaar cards as proof of identity. However, during preliminary questioning, they admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals.

“Further questioning is under progress by BSF and Government Railway Police Force. BSF has stepped up the crackdown on the network of touts who are facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the state of Tripura”, the press release reads.