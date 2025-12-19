Border security tightened, state prepared for any situation: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on December 19 said that the country is fully prepared to handle any kind of situation, with border security already strengthened in view of recent developments in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media after attending an official programme in Agartala, Dr. Saha referred to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh following the exit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “The manner in which Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country is known to everyone. Since then, the situation there has not been good,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over reports of criminals escaping from jails in the neighbouring country. “Terrorists, thieves, dacoits and other criminals have escaped from jail. From this, one can understand what kind of situation may arise,” he stated.

Dr. Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the state government has been closely monitoring developments and has kept the Centre informed. “As this is an international matter, we have sent all kinds of reports to Delhi. We are fully prepared to tackle any situation,” he added.

Highlighting security preparedness, the Chief Minister said that a coordination programme involving the Indian Army was held a few days ago. “From the border and security point of view, arrangements have already been strengthened,” he said.

Dr. Saha further expressed confidence in the leadership at the national level. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior leadership are there. They will take all necessary steps. We now have advanced technology and are ready to face any challenge. Time will speak,” he added.