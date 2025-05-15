Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, on Thursday said that emphasized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development of the entire North Eastern region, stating that border villages are not the last but the first villages to be developed, with full access to basic amenities like clean drinking water, roads, electricity, and other essential services.

The MoS has commenced his two-day official visit to Agartala and South Tripura district today.

Before beginning his official engagements, Dr. Murugan visited the revered Tripureshwari Temple in Udaipur and offered prayers.

Upon his arrival at Belonia, the district headquarters of South Tripura, the Minister was welcomed by District Collector and Magistrate Mohammed Sajjad P. and Superintendent of Police Maurya Krishna Chandra. Thereafter, Dr. Murugan chaired a review meeting with district-level officers to assess the progress of various development schemes being implemented across South Tripura.

The review covered key central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), and Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), among others.

Speaking during the review meeting, the Minister emphasized the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive development of the entire North Eastern region, stating that border villages are not the last but the first villages to be developed, with full access to basic amenities like clean drinking water, roads, electricity, and other essential services.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of developmental work in South Tripura, noting that it exceeds the state average, and congratulated the district officials for their dedicated efforts.

He commended the achievement of over 28,000 'Lakhpati Didis' in the district, underlining it as a shining example of women-led development and grassroots entrepreneurship.

As part of his Information and Broadcasting portfolio, Dr. Murugan visited the Akashwani Belonia station where he went on air and interacted directly with listeners.

In addition, the Minister visited the Muhurighat Land Customs Station and a border check post in the border town of Belonia to review facilities and assess the infrastructure supporting border management and trade.

The Minister's engagements will continue tomorrow with participation in the Tiranga Yatra in Belonia.