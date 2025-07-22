Bru leaders seek urgent intervention from Amit Shah over unmet resettlement demands

Six senior leaders of the resettled Bru community in Tripura have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for immediate action on long-pending demands related to food security, land rights, and welfare schemes. The appeal comes amid an indefinite hunger strike by a community member, Zothanga Bru, highlighting growing frustration over stalled promises.

The letter, routed through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kanchanpur, North Tripura, includes signatures from key figures such as A. Sawibunga, Bruno Msha, Philip Apeto, Vipin Kumar Reang, and T. Lal Dingliana Bru—signatories of the historic 2020 Quadripartite Bru Agreement. They represent a unified voice for thousands of resettled Bru families now living across 13 locations in Tripura.

“Your proactive intervention can pave the way for justice and improved living conditions for our community members,” the letter stated. “We believe that addressing these issues is essential to fulfill the promises of justice and equality that the government stands for.”

The Bru leaders have demanded full implementation of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) for all resettled families, along with an additional 5 kg of foodgrain per person per month to address nutrition gaps. They also seek allocation of agricultural land and the formal allotment of 30x40 sq. ft. housing plots with registered documents to ensure legal ownership and residential security.

The letter further calls for the launch of dedicated development schemes in all 13 resettlement locations to boost economic opportunities and infrastructure, and urges the extension of benefits under centrally sponsored schemes meant for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).

According to the leaders, while 6,935 families have been permanently resettled, approximately 320 families—including split and left-out groups in camps like Naisingpara and Ashapara—remain without access to basic services despite holding valid documentation.

“These families are losing hope for a better future despite being verified members of the displaced community,” the letter reads, describing their situation as “distressing and uncertain” due to a lack of food, education, and financial support.

Healthcare and education infrastructure are also central concerns, with the letter urging the Centre to provide institutional support to ensure access to these essential services in all resettlement areas.

The Bru displacement crisis dates back to October 1997, when ethnic violence in western Mizoram forced thousands of Bru (Reang) families to flee to North Tripura. More than 5,000 families were housed in relief camps set up in the Kanchanpur sub-division.

In July 2018, a repatriation agreement was signed involving the Centre, Tripura, Mizoram, and the Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF), covering 5,407 families (over 32,000 individuals). A follow-up Quadripartite Agreement in January 2020 allowed displaced Bru families to permanently settle in Tripura.

Now, five years after the initial repatriation efforts, community leaders say much of the promised rehabilitation support remains undelivered.

“We humbly request your esteemed office to prioritise our demands,” the letter concludes. “We hope for your timely response and decisive action that will demonstrate the government’s commitment to justice, dignity, and the rights of every citizen.”