Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Eastern Command, BSF, visited Tripura’s first all-women Border Outpost (BOP) at Pushparampara and Khantalang, under the 124 Battalion BSF, as part of his three-day visit to the state.

During the visit, ADG Gandhi assessed the operational preparedness of the outposts and engaged in discussions with the Mahila Praharis, including Post Commander SI (Mahila) Sanju Ghasal. He praised their dedication, professionalism, and resilience, acknowledging their critical role in securing the nation’s borders in challenging terrain.

He was accompanied by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG, Frontier HQ BSF Tripura, Rajeev Vatsraj, DIG, Sector Headquarters Panisagar, and other senior officials. The visit reaffirmed BSF’s commitment to strengthening border security while promoting women’s empowerment in defense services.

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