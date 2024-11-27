The Additional Director General (ADG) of Eastern Command of Border Security Force (BSF), Ravi Gandhi, on November 27 met with the Director General of Tripura Police, Amitabh Ranjan and Chief Secretary to discuss issues pertaining to border security and prevailing situations in Bangladesh.



As per BSF, ADG Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Tripura visited Sector Headquarters BSF Gokulnagar, Kamlasagar under Sepahijala District and Nischintpur border in West District areas along with Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF Tripura Frontier and other officers.



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“During the visit he was briefed by V K Kasana, DIG Gokulnagar regarding ops preparedness. Interacting with troops, the ADG lauded their efforts in curbing the trans-border crimes and briefed the troops about emerging threats to national security”, said BSF.

The ADG further held a courtesy meeting with J K Sinha, IAS, chief secretary and Amitabh Ranjan, IPS, DGP Tripura.