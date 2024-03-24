The Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command), Ravi Gandhi who was on a three visit in Tripura has reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management.

As per BSF sources, the ADG arrived in Tripura on March 22 was welcomed by IG BSF Tripura, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS and other senior officers.

“Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command), Kolkata, Shri Ravi Gandhi, during his three-day visit from March 22 to March 24, 2024, to BSF Frontier Tripura, reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management. After arrival the IG BSF Tripura briefed the ADG about the general security scenario along the Indo - Bangladesh International border of Tripura Frontier”, said BSF sources.

He further informed that the IG also briefed the ADG about the challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and measures taken to counter them.

“During the visit ADG, paid tributes to the Bravehearts who sacrificed their life in the line of duty, took the round of campus and interacted with the officers at Frontier headquarter Tripura. ADG accompanied by IG BSF Tripura, visited several Border out posts where he reviewed the operational preparedness and took stock of developmental work in bordering area. ADG also visited ICP Srimantapur, where he interacted with deputy Region commander, Sarail and BGB officers. He further reviewed the functioning of ICP Agartala and IRPT Nischintpur”, he told this publication.