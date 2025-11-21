BSF, Customs & DRI launch joint crackdown in Tripura; narcotics worth over Rs 8.95 crore seized

In a series of coordinated anti-smuggling operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), Customs Sabroom, and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Agartala seized narcotics and contraband valued at more than ₹8.95 crore across South Tripura and Sepahijala districts between November 20 and 21. One smuggler was also apprehended during the crackdown.

According to BSF officials, acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops and Customs Sabroom launched an operation along NH-08 near the Sabroom–Jolaibari–Matai tri-junction on November 20. At around 2010 hrs, the joint team intercepted a vehicle (TR01-AE-1816) travelling from Agartala.

A detailed search led to the recovery of a substantial cache of clothing and consumer items valued at ₹73.89 lakh. The goods were allegedly being transported to border villages for illegal smuggling into Bangladesh. The driver was detained, and the seized items were handed over for further investigation.

Yaba Tablets Worth ₹8 Crore Recovered in Sepahijala

In a major operation on November 21, BSF and DRI Agartala teams intercepted a large consignment of narcotics following inputs about the movement of Yaba tablets from Agartala towards Bishramganj along NH-08. A Mobile Check Post (MCP) was set up to block the route.

During checking, a Suzuki Eeco van (TR 01 CH 0353) attempted to evade the checkpoint and accelerated towards Udaipur via the Bishalgarh Bypass. The joint team launched a chase, and the vehicle was later found abandoned near Kalkaliya High School around 0930 hrs.

Upon inspection, the agencies recovered:

10 packets of Yaba tablets (approx. 10 kg) worth ₹8 crore

750 boxes of Etaddol 100 / Tapentadol 100 mg tablets worth ₹20.32 lakh

₹25,400 in Indian currency

The total value of the seizure from this operation amounted to ₹8.21 crore.

Additional Recovery in Sonamura

In another intelligence-driven operation in Sonamura, BSF units recovered 1 kg of Yaba tablets, further intensifying the crackdown on narcotics trafficking along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BSF stated that coordinated efforts with DRI and Customs will continue to ensure strict surveillance over smuggling activities, especially along vulnerable border stretches in South Tripura and Sepahijala.