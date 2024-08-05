The Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened its vigilance and deployed additional forces along the Tripura-Bangladesh border following the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tripura, which shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh, has seen increased BSF activity as part of the precautionary measures. According to a senior BSF official speaking exclusively to India Today NE, the force has tightened security protocols and issued alerts in response to the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the border situation. Given that the border is semi-porous with several unfenced areas, we have reinforced security measures. We’ve received a directive from the Centre due to the current unrest in Bangladesh,” the official said.

The BSF has deployed additional personnel and senior commanders to oversee the border areas, focusing on regions prone to smuggling and infiltration. Enhanced surveillance is also in place to track developments.

“There have been no specific directives regarding movement through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) as of now. However, we have not received any new alerts about infiltrations or drug smuggling today,” the official added.