In response to rising tensions along the Indo-Bangladesh border, BSF Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purusottam Das has mandated heightened security measures for the riverine gaps in Tripura. The directive comes following a comprehensive review of border security in North Tripura and Unakoti districts over August 9 and 10.

Arriving at Bagbasa helipad via BSF helicopter, IG Das was welcomed by DIG BSF Panisagar and other senior officers. His visit included inspections of various border outposts and interactions with Unit Commandants, Company Commanders, and troops stationed at these locations.

During his review, IG Das praised the BSF personnel for their steadfast efforts in curbing transborder crimes and preventing illegal entries from Bangladesh. Emphasizing the importance of the recently established command and control center (C3), he noted the installation of advanced AI-enabled cameras to enhance surveillance and control.

The IG focused on the riverine gaps, where he was briefed by field commanders about current measures to secure these vulnerable areas. He stressed the use of non-lethal weapons to combat smuggling and addressed recent security incidents, including the jail break in Qasimpur, Bangladesh. Troops were urged to maintain vigilance to thwart any infiltration attempts.

IG Das also convened a meeting with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Unakoti to discuss collaborative security efforts and the broader implications of the situation in Bangladesh. Concluding his visit, he stayed overnight at a border outpost to oversee night-time security operations.