The Border Security Force (BSF) in a series of operations across Tripura, apprehended 14 illegal migrants, including eight Bangladeshi nationals and six Rohingya individuals. The individuals were held at various locations in the state between October 14 and 15.

In Unakoti District, BSF troops stationed at Border Out Post Mike intercepted three Bangladeshi nationals near the Integrated Check Post Manughat. The BSF stated these individuals, residents of Kishoreganj and Habiganj districts in Bangladesh, were attempting to cross back into Bangladesh.

A separate operation in Dhalai District led to the apprehension of four Bangladeshi women. According to the BSF, these individuals were trying to infiltrate Indian territory by negotiating the border fence with assistance from touts. The women reportedly hail from the Bhola and Manikganj districts of Bangladesh.

On October 15, a joint operation with other agencies resulted in the arrest of another Bangladeshi national and an Indian tout at Agartala Railway Station. The suspects were allegedly attempting to board the Hamsafar Express.

In North Tripura District, BSF troops from Border Out Post Baithangbari intercepted six Rohingya migrants. The BSF reported that these individuals were trying to enter Indian territory by crossing the border fence.