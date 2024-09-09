A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, identified as B Arun Dilip (40), passed away on Monday after allegedly shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty at Kamalpur in Tripura’s Dhalai District.

According to a BSF official, who requested anonymity, the incident occurred during his border patrol. "We believe it was a suicide attempt. He shot himself twice, once in the abdomen and once in the shoulder. Despite being rushed to Kamalpur Hospital, his condition was critical and he was referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala," the official said.

Doctors at GB Pant Hospital declared him dead on arrival. A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

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