BSF Jawan shoots self with service rifle in Tripura bordering village

In a tragic incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted on the India-Bangladesh border at Sabroom of South District of Tripura allegedly took his own life using his service rifle on Sunday, August 31.

Sources said that the incident is initially reported to be linked to a family dispute.

The source further said that the incident took place at the Merupara Border Outpost under the Sabroom subdivision of South Tripura district.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Ugra Ram, a native of Rajasthan, who was serving with the 121st Battalion of the BSF.

According to initial reports, Ugra Ram was on duty when he suddenly shot himself in the head with his INSAS rifle. The sound of gunfire alerted his colleagues, who rushed to the spot only to find him lying in a pool of blood.

Senior BSF officials and local police were immediately informed. A team from the Manubazar police station and from the Srinagar outpost reached the location to initiate an investigation. They were soon joined by a specialized team from the BSF.



"While a formal investigation is underway, preliminary information suggests that severe family unrest was the primary reason that led the jawan to take this extreme step", said police sources.

The BSF has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.