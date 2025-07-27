BSF inaugurates barrack for women at BOP Ekinpur in South Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Mahila Barrack at Border Out Post (BOP) Ekinpur, under the jurisdiction of 69 Battalion (Bn) in South Tripura district.

The launch, made by Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Inspector General (IG) of Frontier Headquarters (Ftr HQ) Tripura, reinforced the BSF's commitment to the welfare and operational efficiency of its women personnel.

According to the BSF, the new barrack, equipped with modern amenities, aims to provide a comfortable and conducive living environment for mahila praharis, further strengthening their capabilities in safeguarding the nation's borders.

Speaking at the event, Ashwani Kumar Sharma stated, "The BSF has always been at the forefront of integrating and empowering women in its ranks."

The BSF has been progressively increasing the induction of women into combat roles.