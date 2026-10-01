BSF personnel shoots self at duty post in Tripura

A BSF personnel allegedly died by suicide after firing from his service weapon at a duty post of Tebaria Border Out Post (BOP) under 42nd Battalion BSF on Thursday morning in Tripura's West District.

Sources from Intelligence told India Today that according to preliminary information, the incident occurred at around 5:45 am on October 1, at the duty post near Gate No. 52. The deceased has been identified as Nagendra Kumar a resident of Dosod in Rajasthan.

"The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station while the place of occurrence is reportedly under Lefunga Police Station jurisdiction", said the source.

The official further said that the circumstances leading to the incident are not yet clear.

Police and BSF authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited.