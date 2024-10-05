The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura seized a large haul of items worth over Rs 13 lakh at the Indo Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific input, the BSF troops thwarted the smuggling attempt, seizing a different variety of clothes, liquor, sugar, and other contraband items, with a value of Rs 13,55,000.

The BSF has maintained a strict vigil across the borders, with proactive troops thwarting multing smuggling attempts in order to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, in another operation, BSF troops along with the Tripura police had successfully foiled attempts to smuggle narcotics at the Indo Bangladesh border.

The personnel who had launched a joint operation along the border, confiscated a large quantity of Ganja and Eskuf worth Rs 4,64,288, meant for smuggling from India to Bangladesh.