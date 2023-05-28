The Border Security Force (BSF) on May 28 seized 86 Myanmar breed cattle and apprehended 18 individuals involved in a major cattle smuggling operation near the Tripura-Mizoram border. The incident occurred in the Shibbari area under the Manu police station of the Longtorai Valley subdivision.

The 105 Battalion of BSF Tripura meticulously monitored the tri-junction of Shivbari near Machalibazar, Police Station Manu, Dhalai district of Tripura. At approximately 4 AM, a convoy of 20 vehicles transporting cattle arrived in the target area. The BSF team swiftly intercepted the vehicles, led by a Mahindra Scorpio, and apprehended the 18 culprits engaged in the illegal transportation of livestock.

During the subsequent search and seizure operation, the BSF team discovered a total of 86 cattle being transported in the vehicles. It was revealed that 18 vehicles were involved in the smuggling operation. Shockingly, three cows were found dead, and three others were in critical condition, suspected to have fallen ill due to the cramped conditions within the vehicles.

The estimated market value of the seized cattle is believed to exceed Rs 9 crore, marking the largest rescue of smuggled cows in the state of Tripura. The cause of death of the three cows was attributed to the compression of space in the vehicles in which they were transported.