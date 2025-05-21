The Tripura Border Security Force (BSF) seized contraband items and rescued cattle worth nearly Rs 1 crore in three separate operations conducted in the South district on May 20.

According to BSF officials, the first operation was carried out jointly with Hrishyamukh Police Station by troops of BOP Nalua at Village Abhaynagar, resulting in the seizure of clothing items worth Rs 78 lakhs.

In a second operation, BSF troops from BOP Srinagar, in coordination with Srinagar Police Station, seized miscellaneous items worth Rs 19 lakhs from Village Srinagar.

In a third, independent operation on the same day, vigilant BSF personnel rescued 31 cattle valued at Rs 7.7 lakhs from the Bhangamura area under Sabroom Police Station.