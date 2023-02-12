Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura along with officials of DRI have arrested one person and seized 2 gold bars worth Rs 1. 32 crores.

In a press statement BSF said in the fight against the menace of trans-border smuggling in the state of Tripura BSF continuously conducts ‘Special operations’ to neutralize the ill designs of trans-border smuggling on the India Bangladesh International border.

“In the series of such operations, on 11th February based on input regarding the smuggling of Gold received by DRI and further corroborated with BSF intelligence that a passenger vehicle Bolero Pickup bearing registration no. TR01D3893 was carrying foreign-origin gold bars heading towards Agartala from Sonamura. On the basis of the above intelligence, a Mobile Check post (MCP) was placed near Sekerkote market along with troops of 69 Bn BSF on NH 08 near BSF Campus Gokulnagar”, it reads.

It further said that the above-said vehicle was intercepted by the MCP party and during the initial search, nothing was found in the vehicle.

“Further joint operation party thoroughly searched the vehicle and with the active assistance and expertise of BSF vehicle mechanic the vehicle was stripped and 02 Gold Bars were recovered clandestinely hidden in a cavity near the driver seat”, it added.

The vehicle driver identified as Nazrul Islam a resident of Srimantapur under Sepahijala district was arrested.