Tripura's Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, seizing narcotics valued at more than Rs 41 lakh in multiple raids across the state.

On October 15, acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops at N C Nagar Border Outpost in Sepahijala District thwarted a smuggling attempt. The night ambush party spotted an individual throwing items over the border fence.

When challenged, the suspect fled. A subsequent search by the Quick Reaction Team uncovered a packet containing 4,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh.

In separate operations, BSF personnel at Belchera Border Outpost in Khowai District and Rahimpur Border Outpost in Sepahijala District confiscated 35 kg of Ganja, valued at Rs 1.65 lakh.