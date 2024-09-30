The vigilant troops of the BSF Tripura Frontier have seized substantial quantities of contraband at the Indo-Bangladesh border. The seized items include cigarettes (Oris and Mond), Dairy Milk chocolates, liquor, and other miscellaneous contraband.

The total value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 37,40,200. The operation highlights the exemplary vigilance and responsiveness of the BSF troops in safeguarding the border.

Earlier on September 26, Assam Rifles made a huge contribution to the anti-drug campaign in Tripura by recovering 2,60,000 Yaba tablets from the general area Khayerpur under the West District of Tripura on 26 September worth Rs 52 Crore.

As per Assam Rifles sources the successful operation also resulted in the seizure of one vehicle.

They said that the seized drugs have been handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit, Agartala for further proceedings.

Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a well-executed operation which led to the recovery of the huge amount of Yaba tablets which are estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 52 crores in the international market.