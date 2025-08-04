BSF seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.12 crore in Tripura

In a major anti-smuggling operation, Border Security Force (BSF) troops under Tripura Frontier seized contraband items worth Rs 1.12 crore in multiple operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel from Border Out Post (BOP) Nirbhoypur in Sepahijala district launched a search operation in the intervening night of August 3 and 4. During the operation, troops recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets and 600 bottles of Phensedyl from a forested area near the Indian village of Nirbhoypur.

Apart from this, BSF teams in separate operations across Tripura seized a variety of smuggled goods as part of their intensified crackdown on trans-border smuggling.

A BSF official said that vigilant patrolling and intelligence-based operations have been stepped up both along the border and in the hinterland to curb the movement of narcotics and other contraband items.

Further investigation is underway to trace the origin and intended recipients of the seized narcotics.