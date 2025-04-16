In a major success against trans-border narcotics trafficking, troops of Border Out Post (BOP) NC Nagar under Sepahijala district, Tripura, thwarted an attempt by Indian smugglers to smuggle contraband across the Indo-Bangladesh border and seized Yaba worth Rs 4.5 Crore.

According to a press release shared by BSF, acting on specific intelligence, vigilant BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the international border. On being challenged, the smugglers fled, abandoning the consignment on Indian soil.

“A thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of 21 packets containing 43,800 Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 4.38 crore. In addition, BSF troops seized other contraband items worth Rs 3,68,604 from different locations along the Tripura border on the same day. This successful operation is part of the BSF’s intensified efforts to curb cross-border smuggling and ensure national security”, said BSF.

BSF said that the seized items have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action.



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