BSF Special DG Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal reviews border security in Tripura

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Special Director General (Eastern Command) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Kolkata, concluded a three-day visit to Tripura on Wednesday after reviewing the overall security and operational preparedness along the Indo–Bangladesh border.

Accompanied by Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier, the Special DG visited multiple Border Out Posts (BOPs) in Khowai, Dhalai, and Unakoti districts on October 28 and 29. During his visit, Aggarwal inspected security measures, interacted with officers and jawans stationed in forward areas, and assessed the ground-level challenges in border management.

He also presided over a Prahari Sammelan, where he addressed operational and administrative concerns raised by BSF personnel. Commending their professionalism and vigilance, Aggarwal lauded the force’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the international border despite difficult terrain and weather conditions.

In a gesture of solidarity, the Special DG spent a night at one of the remote BOPs and joined a Prahari Bhoj—a communal meal with the troops—to boost morale and appreciate their dedication to national service.

Emphasizing the importance of constant alertness, coordination, and technological integration, Aggarwal praised the BSF Tripura Frontier for its proactive role in ensuring robust border management and curbing cross-border smuggling and infiltration.

The Special DG concluded his Tripura visit on the evening of October 29 and returned to Kolkata.