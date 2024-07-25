In a big joint operation the Border Security Force (BSF) along with Tripura Police on Thursday seized a huge cache of contraband items worth over lakh rupees from Barnarayanpur village under Sepahijala district.

A BSF press release said that on 25th July at about 7PM, on specific input of BSF, a joint operation with Tripura Police under Jatrapur of Sepahijala District was launched in the depth area of Border Outpost Dhanpur.

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The BSF said that during the operation joint party recovered 04 drums of Ganja, approx weight approx 35 kgs containing Phensydryl syrup 3760 bottles from the house of Iman Miyan a resident of Barnarayanpur, under Sepahijala district.

“Taking advantage of stone pelting by locals, owner of the house fled away from the spot. To prevent the seizure and obstruct the personnel on duty the mob also attacked joint ops party and started pelting stones, in which the driver of the BSF vehicle got injured. He was later evacuated to PHC for first Aid. In this attack one police vehicle also got damaged. Joint ops party showed extreme restraint while dealing with the unruly mob avoiding collateral damage”, the BSF added.