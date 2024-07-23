BSF deployed in Tripura has detained one Bangladeshi national after he entered Tripura illegally. As per BSF on July 23 on specific information regarding the infiltration of Bangladesh national into India an ambush was laid by BSF, which apprehended the infiltrator near the Border Fence.

As per BSF the Bangladeshi nationals identified as Md Mustafa (37) a resident of Uttar Kandail village under, Cumilla district of Bangladesh. “Preliminary inquiry of the apprehended is in progress. BSF has stepped up its drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and all field formations are actively breaking down the nexus of touts in the bordering areas”, he said.



Earlier, two Bangladeshi smugglers sustained bullet injures after BSF troops foiled a major smuggling attempt of contraband items in Boxanagar under Sepahijala District.

According to the BSF, its troops foiled a major smuggling attempt of contraband items by Bangladeshi smugglers, on July 18 at about 2.45 am, in Boxanagar area.

“BSF troops fired non lethal weapon in self defense when BD smugglers didn't pay heed to warning of BSF, tried to encircle and attack the troops on duty and further attempted to smuggle the goods forcefully. On being fired BD smugglers fled away from the place leaving behind huge quantities of sugar. It is reliably learnt that two Bangladeshi smugglers got pellet injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Bangladesh”, said BSF.