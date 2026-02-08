Budget focuses on youth, farmers, poor and women, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 7 said that the Union Budget 2026 places strong emphasis on development across all major sectors, including education, health, defence and infrastructure, while giving priority to youth, farmers, the poor and women.

Addressing the Budget Yuva Conference organised by the BJP Pradesh Yuva Morcha in Agartala, the Chief Minister said the budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. He added that development is a shared responsibility and that everyone must perform their duties with sincerity.

Saha noted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for more than an hour, marking her ninth consecutive budget presentation. He said this demonstrates stability and continuity in economic planning. The Chief Minister also pointed out that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the Railway Budget was merged with the General Budget, helping to streamline financial planning.

Explaining the purpose of the budget, Saha said it outlines the country’s income and expenditure while clearly identifying priority areas. He highlighted that around 15 per cent of the total budget allocation has been earmarked for the defence sector this year, highlighting the importance of national security alongside development.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister consistently focuses on four key groups — youth, farmers, the poor and women and stressed that progress in these sections would reduce social divisions. Keeping these groups in mind, several provisions have been included in the budget.

He said special attention has been given to employment generation, with a target of creating 3.5 crore jobs through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana. The budget also places emphasis on farmers’ welfare by ensuring fair prices for agricultural produce and strengthening agricultural infrastructure.

The programme was attended by BJP State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, former MP Rebati Tripura, BJP Yuva Morcha President and MLA Sushanta Deb, along with other party leaders and workers.