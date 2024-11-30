Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on November 30 condemned the attack on a bus belonging to Shyamoli Paribahan at Bangladesh's Bishwa Road which falls on the route. The bus was en route from Agartala to Kolkata when the incident occurred.

Minister Chowdhury stated that a Shyamoli Paribahan bus was attacked on the Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road in Bangladesh while travelling from Tripura to Kolkata.

“The Indian passengers in the bus were terrified by this incident, as the bus was passing through a stretch on Bishwa Road. Suddenly, a truck carrying goods deliberately hit the bus to cause an accident. At the same time, an auto on the road came in front of the bus, resulting in a collision with the Shyamoli bus. Following this incident, local people continued to threaten the Indian passengers in the bus. In their presence, they shouted various anti-India slogans and made harsh comments, even threatening to kill the passengers. The Indian passengers in the bus were terrified by this incident,” said the minister.

Condemning the incident, the minister added, “I strongly condemn this incident and urge the administration of that country to intervene immediately to ensure the safety of the Indian passengers in the bus.”