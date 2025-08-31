Cannabis worth Rs 4 lakh seized at Agartala railway station, three held

Three people were arrested at Agartala Railway Station after police seized nearly 30 kilograms of cannabis valued at around Rs 4 lakh. The operation, conducted late August 30 night by the Government Railway Police (GRP), disrupted what officials believe was an inter-state smuggling attempt.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (26) from Bihar, Jyoti Kumari (25) from Uttar Pradesh, and Hashna Begum (26) from Assam. Police recovered 29.140 kg of cannabis from their possession.

“The value of this ganja in the black market is about Rs 4 lakh. The accused were transporting the consignment to Bihar,” said a police official.

Authorities have registered the case under Agartala GRPS Case No. 2025GRP086, invoking relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigators are now working to trace the supply chain and identify others linked to the smuggling network.