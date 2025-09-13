Cashier from Assam held for Rs 16 crore fraud in Tripura Civic Body account

A cashier at UCO Bank’s Agartala branch has been arrested for allegedly siphoning off Rs 16 crore from the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) account using forged cheques, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ramayani Shrimayi, a resident of Nagaon in Assam, was arrested on Friday night following a complaint lodged by the bank with West Agartala police on September 5.

“Six cloned cheques were used to withdraw the money between August 5 and September 2. So far, we have recovered Rs 7 crore through online transaction trails,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, DP Roy.

West Tripura SP Namit Pathak has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional SP Drubha Nath to probe the case. Shrimayi will be produced before a local court on Saturday.

Police said the probe is ongoing to trace the remaining amount and identify possible accomplices in the fraud.