CBI arrests private firm director in connection to Tripura Chit fund scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested, on August 11, one of the Directors of a Chit fund firm, Kolkata, West Bengal, against whom NBW was issued by Special Judge (CBI), West Tripura, Agartala on July 22 of this in Tripura Chit Fund Case.

The CBI in the press release said that the accused was not appearing in the Trial Court during the course of Trial.

CBI registered the instant case on March 14 of 2023.

"The accused was one of the directors of accused chit fund firm, which defrauded about 25 lakh rupees of public money. (Cheating, criminal breach of trust in furtherance of common intention and fraudulently making default in repayment of deposits on maturity along with benefits.", the press release said.

It said that after investigation, chargesheet was filed by CBI on September 28 of 2024 against the accused.

The accused has been produced before the Magistrate Court, Kolkata and the Ld. Court has granted a transit remand for three days for producing him before the Special Judge (CBI), West Tripura, Agartala in Tripura Chit Fund Case.

Trial of the case is continuing.