CBI arrests proclaimed offender in Rs 7.75 crore from West Bengal in Tripura chit fund scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (Central Bureau of Investigation) has stated in a press release that it has arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a Tripura chit fund scam involving over Rs 7.75 crore.

According to the CBI, accused Sanjit Chakraborty, CMD of M/s Cosmic Negociators Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, was arrested on May 12, 2026, from Kolkata after remaining absconding since 2013 following the registration of FIRs by Tripura Police. The cases were later taken over by the CBI in 2013 and 2023 under notifications issued by the Government of Tripura and the Central Government under the DSPE Act, 1946.

The agency further stated that chargesheets were filed in two separate cases—one in 2015 involving alleged cheating of approximately Rs 7.48 crore, and another in 2024 involving fraud of about Rs 27.13 lakh. In both cases, the accused was declared absconding.

The CBI said the accused had been evading arrest since 2013 and was traced to Kolkata through sustained intelligence inputs, including field verification, technical and physical surveillance, CDR analysis, and OSINT. He was subsequently arrested by the CBI.

The accused will be taken to Tripura after securing a transit warrant from the jurisdictional court in Kolkata for production before the competent court. Further investigation is underway, said the CBI in a press statement.