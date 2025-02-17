The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will return its "temporary accommodation" in Agartala to the Tripura government, stating that no records or case property were stolen from the CBI camp office where a theft had allegedly taken place.

On February 13, Tripura Police arrested six thieves for looting valuable items, including furniture, from the CBI camp office. After their interrogation, Tripura Police recovered seven steel almirahs, seven doors, four windows, one geyser, one chair and many others furniture items.

Clarifying the matter, CBI in a statement said that there have been reports in the media about theft/burglary in the CBI camp office at Kunjaban, Agartala (Tripura).



“….the referred premises is not the CBI office but a state government quarters given to CBI as a temporary accommodation for the visiting staff in 2023 immediately after the Chit Funds Scam cases were transferred to CBI. No official documents or case property or case records of CBI are kept in the said premises. No records or case property were stolen. The Office of CBI Unit at Agartala is functioning from a different premises and not from the aforesaid quarters”, it said.

The statement said that the said quarters have not been used even for residential purpose in the recent past.



“Some of the furniture items given by the State Government have been stolen from this quarters as nobody was staying there. An FIR has been registered and state police has arrested the suspects and also recovered some of the furniture items. Since the said premises is not being used any longer, the same is being returned to the State Government”, it added.