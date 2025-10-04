CBSE launches first sub-regional office in Tripura

In a major development for education in Tripura, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has inaugurated its first-ever sub-regional office in Agartala today, October 4.



The new office aims to simplify CBSE-related processes for schools, teachers, and students across Tripura. Until now, CBSE-affiliated schools in the state had to liaise with the Guwahati regional office, often causing delays and logistical difficulties.



An official from the Education Department highlighted the significance of the move, stating, “This is the first sub-regional office in Tripura, addressing a long-standing demand from local educational institutions. Currently, the office is operating from Rabindra Nagar, with plans to set up a dedicated building near the airport soon.”



The office will provide a wide range of services, including assistance with admissions, student and subject record corrections, coordination of exam centres, mark sheet updates, grievance redressal, and teacher training programs. Additionally, it will collaborate with state education authorities and regional institutions to ensure smooth conduct of examinations and support initiatives aimed at student development.



Officials believe that the establishment of the sub-regional office will greatly benefit students, teachers, parents, and school administrators, improving efficiency, communication, and overall support for the CBSE network in Tripura.