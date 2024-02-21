Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed enthusiasm about the inauguration of Central Sanskrit University. The virtual ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a monumental step towards advancing education in the state.

CM Saha pleased with the establishment of Central Sanskrit University, highlighted its goal of promoting Sanskrit nationwide. The Ekalavya Campus, the 11th among 13 campuses established a decade ago, offers diverse courses in traditional Shastri Departments and modern subjects. With an investment exceeding Rs 100.83 crore, the university emphasizes a blend of ancient traditions and contemporary studies.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Tripura has witnessed significant transformations in higher educational institutions. Projects worth Rs 13,000 crore, including 37 Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions, 44 School Educational Institutions, and 2 Skill Development Institutes, are either inaugurated or underway. CM Saha takes pride in the infrastructural upgrades at Central Sanskrit University, Maharaja Bir Bikram University and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the Prime Minister's commitment to education, citing the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PMUSHA) with an outlay of Rs. 12,926.10 crore. He announced a substantial Rs 20 crore sanction under the Grants to Strengthen University (GSU) program for Maharaja Bir Bikram University.

CM Saha emphasized the untapped wealth of Sanskrit and echoed PM Modi's call for the youth to embrace India's heritage. He encouraged support for the Prime Minister's endeavor to revive India's ancient glory and heritage.

The program, attended by Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and officials from Central Sanskrit University, marked a collaborative effort towards educational and cultural progress in Tripura.