Central team likely to visit Tripura to inspect Indo-Bangladesh border fencing

A team from the Centre is likely to visit Tripura soon to physically inspect the Indo-Bangladesh border and assess the condition of existing barbed-wire fencing for modernization and strengthening, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on May 21.

Addressing the media, Saha said the issue of damaged and outdated fencing along the 856-km international border with Bangladesh was raised during the recent 22nd plenary session, and the Centre has been informed about vulnerable stretches requiring urgent attention.

“This time, someone is likely to come from the Centre to physically inspect the border and identify the problem areas,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, several sections of the old barbed-wire fencing have either deteriorated over time or were damaged by miscreants. He also pointed out that difficult terrains and riverine stretches have prevented fencing work in certain areas.

“All such details, along with photographs, have already been sent to the Centre. The fencing and surveillance infrastructure will be modernized to strengthen the security of both the country and the state,” Saha stated.

Highlighting concerns over narcotics trafficking, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, said proper border sealing is crucial to tackling the drug menace in the region.

“What we have received is that drugs originate from Myanmar and enter Tripura through the Assam and Mizoram borders before being smuggled into Bangladesh. We are very concerned about this issue,” he added.