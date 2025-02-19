The Central Government has approved an additional central assistant for Tripura and Nagaland under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

On X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced this and said that the Modi government stands like a rock in support of the disaster-affected people.

"Today, the MHA approved an additional central assistance of Rs. 1554.99 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura under the NDR fund. This is in addition to the Rs. 18,322.80 crore released by the centre to 27 states under the SDR fund", he said.

Out of the total amount of Rs.1554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs. 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs. 288.93 crore for Tripura.

The announcement came two days after Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi.

After the meeting Tripura CM said that had a productive meeting with Union Minister of Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"We discussed Tripura's development roadmap & reviewed relief efforts post Tripura Floods. I appreciate his valuable inputs & continued support", said Tripura CM.

Tripura has suffered massive loss after a flood has hit the state on August of 2024.