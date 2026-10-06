Centre approves 60-seat government Ayurvedic medical college in Tripura

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has issued permission to establish a government Ayurvedic medical college and hospital in Tripura's Gomati district, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on October 6.

The Tripura Government Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital will come up at Tepania and will have an annual intake capacity of 60 students for its undergraduate course, Saha said.

“Once the medical college starts functioning, people would have easy access to Ayurvedic health services in the state,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav for the approval, saying the institution would strengthen Ayurvedic healthcare and medical education in Tripura.

The approval comes shortly after the National Medical Commission cleared a proposal to increase the number of MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) by 100, further expanding medical education capacity in the state.