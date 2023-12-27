The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for Improvement & Widening to two lane with paved shoulder of road from km 101.300 (Khowai district) to km 236.213 (Harina in South District) of NH-208, covering a total length of 134.913 kms in the State of Tripura.

The project involves investment of Rs.2,486.78 crore which includes a loan component of Rs.1,511.70 crore (JPY 23,129 Million). The loan assistant will be from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Official Development Assistance (ODA) scheme. The project is envisaged to facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura and to provide alternative access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura apart from existing NH-8.

The project has been selected based on the necessity of providing smooth and motorable road after considering socio economic needs of the region. Development of the project stretch of NH-208 would not only improve Interstate connectivity between Assam and Tripura via NH-208A but also reduce the transit time and provide safer connectivity for the travellers. The project stretch also passes very close to Bangladesh border and it would improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai Border Check Post. The land border trade would also potentially grow with the improvement in Road Network in the region through development of the project road.

The selected stretch is providing improved connectivity to agricultural belt, tourist places, religious places and tribal districts of the state, which are backward in terms of growth and income. After completion of the project, the connectivity will be improved which help to generate more revenue to the State as well as income for local public.

The construction period for the project stretches will be 2 years which includes the maintenance of these National Highways stretches for 5 years (in the case of flexible pavement)/ 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after completion of construction.