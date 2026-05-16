Centre approves new IRBn for Tripura, Rs 50 crore assistance sanctioned

In a move aimed at enhancing the security framework of Tripura, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the establishment of a new India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) in the state.

The approval was conveyed through an official communication sent on May 15 to Tripura Chief Secretary J K Sinha. According to the letter, the President of India has accorded sanction for raising one additional India Reserve Battalion in the state.

As part of the initiative, the Centre will extend a one-time financial assistance of ₹50 crore for raising the battalion. In addition, around ₹30 crore is expected to be provided for infrastructure creation and land acquisition linked to the project.

Officials stated that the recruitment process for the battalion must be completed within a two-year period from the date of approval. The selection exercise will be monitored by a recruitment board headed by an officer of Additional Director General (ADG) rank.

The state administration has been instructed to raise the battalion in line with prescribed guidelines applicable to armed police forces. While the Union government will cover the one-time establishment expenditure, the recurring annual costs and other infrastructure expenses will be borne by the state government.

The battalion is likely to be deployed for border guarding responsibilities and anti-insurgency operations. Being an India Reserve Battalion, it may also be deployed outside the state whenever required by the Centre for security-related duties across the country.

Earlier, the Tripura government had announced plans to recruit 916 constables, including women personnel, through direct recruitment for the force.

Meanwhile, a six-member recruitment committee has already been constituted to facilitate the recruitment process

Officials said Tripura currently has several Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and India Reserve battalions. Although battalions have been raised up to the 15th level, two units were disbanded earlier, leaving 13 active battalions at present, including one all-women battalion.

The newly sanctioned force is expected to strengthen law enforcement, border management, and counter-insurgency operations.