The Union Ministry of Tourism has approved a ₹97.70 crore project for the construction of replicas of 51 Shakti Peethas at Bandowar in Tripura's Udaipur, located in Gomati District.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowhdury took to his official X handle to make the announcement.

He said that after sending a proposal from the State Tourism Department, the Union Ministry of Tourism has approved a project worth Rs. 97.70 crore for the construction of replicas of 51 Shakti Peethas at Bandowar in Udaipur.

“In the next few years, Bandowar in the temple city of Udaipur will become one of the main tourist attractions”, he said.

The minister also extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for taking this decision.

Later, Chief Minister Saha stated, "I heartily thank PM Narendra Modi & Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the kind support of ‘Development of Iconic Tourist Center to Global Scale’. With this support of Rs 97.70 crores, ‘51 Shakti Peethas Park’ at Bandaur in Gomati District will be developed".