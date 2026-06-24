Centre approves Rs 211.71 crore road projects for Tripura under PMGSY-IV

The Union Ministry of Rural Development has approved 96 road projects worth Rs 211.71 crore in Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV for the 2026-27 financial year.

The projects, sanctioned under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV, will cover a total length of 163.872 km and provide all-weather road connectivity to 96 habitations in the state for the first time.

According to officials, the improved road network is expected to enhance access to essential services such as schools, healthcare facilities and rural markets, benefiting residents of remote and underserved areas.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen rural infrastructure and contribute to the socio-economic development of communities by improving connectivity and facilitating easier movement of people and goods.

Officials said the provision of all-weather roads would improve the quality of life in rural areas while supporting the government's broader vision of inclusive development and a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The latest approval adds to the Centre's ongoing investment in rural connectivity in Tripura. Since the launch of the PMGSY, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 1,594 road projects covering 6,284 km and 66 bridges in the state, involving a total investment of Rs 4,479 crore.

The PMGSY, launched to improve road connectivity in rural India, continues to play a key role in bridging infrastructure gaps and promoting inclusive and sustainable development across the country's villages.

Officials said work on the newly approved projects is expected to begin after the completion of necessary administrative and tendering procedures.